Another 87 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Sunday.

No new deaths were reported Sunday, leaving the statewide death toll standing at 825.





Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 67,738, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 67,651 on Saturday.

Of those, 49,616 have been confirmed positive, while 18,122 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 2,017 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those hospitalizations was not immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,265), Aroostook (1,861), Cumberland (17,100), Franklin (1,338), Hancock (1,350), Kennebec (6,480), Knox (1,130), Lincoln (1,060), Oxford (3,569), Penobscot (6,151), Piscataquis (568), Sagadahoc (1,459), Somerset (2,181), Waldo (1,020), Washington (895) and York (13,311) counties.

As of Sunday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 33,251,982 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 594,306 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.