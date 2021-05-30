BANGOR, Maine — Maine’s health department has received almost $2 million to support cancer prevention programs around the state.

The money is from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ National Center for Chronic Diseases Prevention and Health Promotion.

Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King said the money will help the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Cancer Prevention and Control Programs conduct more cancer surveillance.





The senators said the Maine CDC can also increase access to cancer screening and improve outcomes for people with cancer. They said cancer is the leading cause of death in the state, and Maine has a higher cancer death rate than the U.S. as a whole.

“This investment in the Maine Department of Health and Humans Services will help to improve the health of Mainers and ultimately save lives,” the senators said.