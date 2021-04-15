Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 60s to high 40s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another four Mainers died and 547 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 757. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Janet Mills extended Maine’s state of emergency for a 14th time due to the pandemic. The extension will run until May 13.





Bates College has lifted its campuswide quarantine after seeing a drop in coronavirus infections. The number of positive coronavirus cases on campus has declined into the single digits, after the campus reported more than 50 positive cases last week, according to college officials.

In this April 8, 2021, file photo, Kay Brown of Auburn fishes in the Little Androscoggin River in Minot with her family. Minot is among the smaller towns in Maine dealing with a recent rise in coronavirus cases.

Maine’s recent rise in COVID-19 cases is challenging assumptions about how the virus spreads.

Evan Desmond, 18, studies under a tree in the University Mall on Wednesday. Desmond, who contracted COVID-19 in February, has now received his first dose of the vaccine.

Vaccine skepticism is not unheard of at UMaine but is far less common than among the general population.

Malick Kone gets his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Elaina Smith at the Islamic Center of Maine in Orono. The vaccine clinic was held on Wednesday as Muslims begin a month of fasting during Ramadan.

Muslims, like Jews and Christians, again will spend their holiest time of the year in a pandemic, with gathering limits and social distancing in place.

In this May 22, 2020, file photo, Scott Warren, owner of Megunticook Campground by the Sea in Rockport, hangs a new sign at the entrance of the campground.

That comes as Maine anticipates a record number of campers this summer as people look to escape into the great outdoors after a long winter cooped up inside under pandemic restrictions.

Goodwill of Northern New England vintage video game testers Timothy Richard (right) and Joshua Robinson go head-to-head playing "Combat" on an early 1980s Sears brand video game console. Ricard and Robinson are part of the GoodTech team that refurbishes, tests and resells vintage games.

It’s a tough job, but somebody has to do it.

Adam Tomalty (left), an eighth-grader at Cornerspring Montessori School in Belfast, takes a pencil from Vito Scappaticci, a seventh-grader at the school who lives in Liberty and Montville. The students were working on a construction project.

Cornerspring Montessori School aims to foster self-confidence, independence and lifelong learning in its students.

A hard-working beaver gnaws away at a tree in this trail camera photo.

To increase your enjoyment, crank up the volume so you can hear this flat-tailed wood-chipper doing its thing.

Camden officials will ask voters to enter into a purchase and sales agreement with a developer who wants to build industrial eco village on the site of a former tannery.

While the proposal will not go before voters in June, the developer is still in discussions with the town to determine how to make the project viable.

Thomas Delahanty II, shown here in March 2017.

Thomas E. Delahanty II, whose career included service as both a state and federal prosecutor and nearly 30 years on the bench, succumbed to pancreatic cancer.

