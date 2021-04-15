Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 60s to high 40s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another four Mainers died and 547 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 757. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Janet Mills extended Maine’s state of emergency for a 14th time due to the pandemic. The extension will run until May 13.
Bates College has lifted its campuswide quarantine after seeing a drop in coronavirus infections. The number of positive coronavirus cases on campus has declined into the single digits, after the campus reported more than 50 positive cases last week, according to college officials.
Small Maine towns take brunt of recent rise in COVID-19 cases
Maine’s recent rise in COVID-19 cases is challenging assumptions about how the virus spreads.
New COVID infections among young Mainers are driving college kids to get the shot
Vaccine skepticism is not unheard of at UMaine but is far less common than among the general population.
Orono mosque hold vaccine clinic at start of Ramadan, Muslims’ holiest month
Muslims, like Jews and Christians, again will spend their holiest time of the year in a pandemic, with gathering limits and social distancing in place.
Maine campgrounds see record reservations ahead of summer tourism season
That comes as Maine anticipates a record number of campers this summer as people look to escape into the great outdoors after a long winter cooped up inside under pandemic restrictions.
Playing vintage video games is part of the job for these Goodwill techs
It’s a tough job, but somebody has to do it.
A Belfast school is growing as it provides more opportunities for specialized education
Cornerspring Montessori School aims to foster self-confidence, independence and lifelong learning in its students.
Watch a hard-working beaver chew down a tree in this trail cam video
To increase your enjoyment, crank up the volume so you can hear this flat-tailed wood-chipper doing its thing.
Camden will not vote on makerspace and housing development proposal this summer
While the proposal will not go before voters in June, the developer is still in discussions with the town to determine how to make the project viable.
Former Maine judge and US attorney Thomas E. Delahanty II dies at 75
Thomas E. Delahanty II, whose career included service as both a state and federal prosecutor and nearly 30 years on the bench, succumbed to pancreatic cancer.
In other Maine news …
Spring nor’easter headed for Maine this week
Tractor-trailer hauling 88,000 pounds of potatoes crashes on I-95
Police fatally shoot man in Mars Hill confrontation
Vans will design a sneaker inspired by this Portland dumpling restaurant
New HBO doc about small American towns spotlights Eastport
Bangor airport to add flights to Miami and Dallas this summer