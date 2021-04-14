A Lewiston native who served two stints as the U.S. Attorney for Maine and decades as a judge, died Monday at the age of 75.

Thomas E. Delahanty II, whose career included service as both a state and federal prosecutor and nearly 30 years on the bench, succumbed to pancreatic cancer. At the time of his death, Delahanty was a Maine Superior Court justice on active retired status.

Gov. Janet Mills on Wednesday called Delahanty “a champion of justice.” She and Delahanty worked together on the Maine Opiate Collaborative when he most recently was U.S. Attorney and she was Maine’s attorney general.





“I respected and admired his intellect, his judgment, and his commitment to protecting and delivering justice under the law for the people of Maine,” she said. “I will miss him but know that Maine is better off as a result of his service.”

In 2017, Mills credited Delahanty with the idea of creating the collaborative to address the state’s opioid addiction crisis.

“This initiative is indicative of the character of Tom Delahanty who has always been out front of the problems of the day,” she said.

Auburn attorney Verne Paradie told the Portland Press Herald that he would remember Delahanty for his sharp legal mind and no-nonsense demeanor at trial.

“He was a great trial judge. If you asked any lawyer they’d be happy to tell you. He knew his stuff,” Paradie said. “He was very strong in in evidentiary rulings.”

When Delahanty became a lawyer in 1970, he essentially went into the family business. His maternal grandfather, John David Clifford Jr., was a federal judge in Maine. And his father, Thomas E. Delahanty, served on the Maine Supreme Judicial Court from 1973 until 1979 after serving on the Superior Court bench.

The younger Delahanty was the district attorney for Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties before becoming a justice on the Maine Superior Court in 1983. He served as U.S. attorney for Maine for a 15-month stint in 1980 and 1981, and again from 2010 to 2017. He returned to the Superior Court bench part-time after that.

“I really think my years on the bench made me a better [federal] prosecutor,” Delahanty said when he was forced to step aside when President Donald Trump took office. “There were times when some of the assistants would come in and ask, ‘If this were tried in front of you, what would you think?’ And, I think because of that, sometimes the charge might be more or less serious.”

One of the things Delahanty said he was most proud of during his most recent stint as U.S. attorney was the record amount of money, $3.7 million, collected in criminal and civil actions in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2016. That total included the $1.6 million Haynes Timberland Inc. paid to retain ownership of Township 37, where an illegal pot plantation was located.

“That is more than New Hampshire and Vermont [collected] combined,” Delahanty said.

Funeral plans had not been made public Wednesday.

Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified Delehanty’s position as a judge.