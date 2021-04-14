Northern New England may have had a fairly mild winter, but a spring nor’easter is on the way this week.

The storm is expected to bring rain and snow to Maine starting on late Thursday night and extend all the way through early Saturday morning, CBS affiliate WGME reported.

Western Maine could see as much as a half foot of snow near the New Hampshire border. WGME reported that the highest totals are expected in inland areas and the hills and mountains of Maine.

However, even the coastal areas of Maine and New Hampshire could also see a coating of snow.