Bangor’s airport this summer will provide service to two new cities it has never previously served, the airport said Wednesday.

American Airlines will launch Saturday service out of Bangor International Airport to Miami International Airport starting in late June. Then, on July 3, it will start Saturday service to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, a route that will transition to daily service in mid-August through Nov. 6.

American currently provides non-stop service from Bangor to Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.’s Reagan National, and seasonally to Charlotte, North Carolina.





Wednesday’s announcement comes on the heels of an explosion of new routes slated for Bangor, including Delta Airlines’ plan to resume daily service to Logan International Airport in Boston, as well as weekly service to Atlanta and Detroit. Bangor has not had service to Boston since 2009, when Delta cut that service citing its unprofitability.

Other new routes added this year at Bangor International Airport include service from Bangor to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with Allegiant Airlines, which will begin on May 28.

Portland International Jetport has also seen a run on new flights, including United Airlines’ new service to Cincinnati; Cleveland; Columbus, Ohio; Indianapolis; Milwaukee; and Pittsburgh.