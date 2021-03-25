Mainers looking forward to traveling this summer can now fly nonstop to six more cities out of the Portland International Jetport.

United Airlines is expanding direct flights to Cincinnati; Cleveland; Columbus, Ohio; Indianapolis; Milwaukee; and Pittsburgh, according to Zachary R. Sundquist, the airport’s assistant director. That’s on top of direct flights United already offers to Chicago, Denver, New York and Washington, D.C. Those additions mean United offers direct flights to more cities than any other airline flying out of Portland.

That service starts May 27. United will also upgrade its weekend service to Denver to daily starting June 4, Sundquist said.





“This is a transformational moment for the Jetport, and for the Portland market,” Paul Bradbury, the airport’s director, said Thursday morning. “Given the pandemic and the real shift to leisure traffic, United is focusing on providing convenient non-stop options from several key markets in the midwest that historically would have connected through a hub. We thank United for this opportunity, and for their continued commitment to Portland and the State of Maine as a destination.”

Flights to Cincinnati, Cleveland and Pittsburgh will run on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; Milwaukee on Fridays and Saturdays; and Columbus and Indianapolis on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

That’s just the latest addition to the Portland airport’s offerings. Frontier Airlines will offer limited nonstop flights to Tampa from April 13 to May 11. American Airlines is adding nonstop flights to Miami starting in June, while Delta Air Lines is adding daily flights to Minneapolis and St. Paul in May, up from just twice weekly now.

Since 2019, the jetport added a slate of nonstop flights to various destinations, including daily to Boston’s Logan International Airport and seasonally to Dallas-Fort Worth and Denver.

The Portland airport is the state’s busiest. It saw record traffic in 2019, when more than 2.18 million traveled through there. But that traffic took a big hit in 2020 amid the global pandemic, with passengers traveling through the jetport falling to 792,571, the lowest than at any point in the past 15 years.