A tractor-trailer hauling potatoes down Interstate 95 crashed Wednesday morning in Litchfield.

Gregory Malone Sr., 54, of Monticello was driving south near mile marker 94 about 10:15 a.m. when he swerved, causing the tractor-trailer to roll over, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Malone wasn’t injured in the crash, Moss said.

The crash closed both the southbound and northbound passing lanes, which Moss said would remain closed for several hours as 88,000 pounds of potatoes in 100-pound bags are offloaded from the tractor-trailer and debris and the truck are cleared away.

The crash damaged 400 feet of guardrail and the truck spilled some diesel fuel.