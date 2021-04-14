MARS HILL, Maine — Police fatally shot an unidentified man in an armed confrontation outside a Scovil Street residence in Mars Hill early Wednesday.

Deputy sheriffs responded to a 911 call at approximately 2:58 a.m. There was an armed confrontation on the scene and a deputy sheriff shot a man, according to Aroostook County Sheriff Shawn Gillen.

The man died at the scene, the sheriff said.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office is investigating the shooting, a standard practice when law enforcement uses deadly force. Because the investigation is in its early stages, the names of deputies involved and the person who was shot will not be released until family is notified.

“I can confirm that the OAG is investigating,” Attorney General’s office spokesperson Marc Malon said Wednesday, adding that he will release the names of the deceased and the officer who shot the man at a later time.

Malon explained that there is no set timeline for the investigation’s completion, but the Attorney General’s Investigation Division begins immediately and investigators have been sent to take control of a full investigation.