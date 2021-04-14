Bates College has lifted its campuswide quarantine after seeing a drop in coronavirus infections.

The number of positive coronavirus cases on campus has declined into the single digits, after the campus reported more than 50 positive cases last week, according to college officials.

All in-person courses and co-curricular programs are allowed to resume.





There are still 38 students who remain in isolation. Two of the students in isolation will be cleared to leave later on Wednesday, and 26 students will be cleared to leave Thursday.

Bates officials said that there are six students who will remain in quarantine because of close contacts with others who tested positive for the virus. Contact tracing will continue as well.

The college will continue to conduct both PCR and antigen tests for the rest of the week out of an abundance of caution.

All students and faculty are required to continue following general health and safety precautions, and limit social gatherings.

“This is not a moment to let down your guard and revert to the practices, like unmasked gatherings, that led to the recent outbreak. With the growing presence in Maine of highly transmissible variants of COVID-19, even small lapses in public health behaviors, whether on campus or off campus, could land the campus back where we’ve been over the past two weeks, which is not an outcome any of us wants,” said Joshua McIntosh, vice president for campus life.

Students and faculty have been encouraged to get COVID-19 vaccinations, but have been cautioned that immunity is not present until two weeks after they have received the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine or the final dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.