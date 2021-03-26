Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the high 40s to high 50s from north to south, with rain throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 218 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported keeping the statewide death toll at 731. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

During the entire first year of the pandemic, the island community of Islesboro had only one known case of COVID-19. But now, seven people tested positive earlier this week for the virus, and more than 30 people who are considered close contacts of the Islesboro Central School community are in quarantine.





Mainers who found themselves without work over the past year have collected more than $2 billion in jobless benefits.

Former Millinocket Police Chief Craig Worster takes his oath of office in April 2019. Credit: Courtesy of Town of Millinocket

When Craig Worster became the Millinocket police chief in April 2019, the town posted a Facebook message welcoming him to the Penobscot County community. The post gave a brief overview of Worster’s career but left out key parts, including one detail that is only now coming to light.

The town didn’t mention that Worster had worked as a sergeant for the Wiscasset Police Department just months before. And it didn’t say that days after Worster left that job in December 2018, the local district attorney’s office took the unusual step of presenting information to a defendant that called Worster’s credibility as a court witness into question.

Bangor Drug Manager Amber Morin shows the Moderna coronavirus vaccine packaging on Jan. 12. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

Independent pharmacies that played a key role in vaccinating in Maine long-term care facilities residents will be left out of an increased allocation next week as the state says it is trying to find a new role for them in the rapidly accelerating effort.

PLUS: Maine expects a one-time 28 percent boost in coronavirus vaccine doses next week as the federal government promises a major bump in the supply of two different shots.

In this May 1, 2019, file photo, the airplane hangar is seen at Houlton International Airport. Credit: Jen Lynds / BDN

That disputed property could threaten future federal funding for the airport.

A pizza to be judged in the final BDN pizza bracket challenge. Four competitors remained for the final and the pizzas were judged by Rep. Laura Supica, Brother Don from Friar’s Bakehouse and BDN reporter John Holyoke. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

There were lots of tough decisions, but the voters were clear: Pat’s Pizza.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, pauses for a reporter Tuesday on Capitol Hill in Washington. Credit: J. Scott Applewhite / AP

That comes ahead of the Maine Republican Party’s Saturday meeting, when the Caribou native could face a further rebuke for her Feb. 13 vote at the conclusion of the Senate impeachment trial.

PLUS: Collins is among the Republican senators visiting the U.S.-Mexico border this week amid an increase in border crossings in recent months that has stretched federal resources.

In this Sept. 12, 2019, file photo, a police officer holds a box of Narcan, a drug used to treat opioid overdoses, that the department officers carry in their patrol vehicles in Jackson Township, Butler County, Pennsylvania. Credit: Keith Srakocic / AP

The synthetic opioid fentanyl played a role in nearly 80 percent of deaths, according to the report released by the Maine attorney general’s office.

Students board the bus after the first day of school at Vine Street School in Bangor in September 2014. Credit: BDN file photo

The Bangor education budget is expected to grow about $677,000 for the upcoming school year, the bulk of which is from increased special education needs.

Jean Bourg, left, and Melissa Bastien are working on starting the Unity Public Library at a building they bought at 38 School St. in downtown Unity. They have already begun to receive book donations. Credit: Abigail Curtis / BDN

Jean Bourg and Melissa Bastien wanted to do something more meaningful than perfect sourdough bread recipes and binge watch Netflix.

Suni Saint-Cyr crouches in front of Madawaska PIgeon, explaining how he found the bird with the broken wing just before a major nor’easter in February. Credit: Hannah Catlin / St. John Valley Times

The two-month-long rescue mission began with a basket full of blankets in Suni Saint-Cyr’s and his mother’s garage.

A group of eagles vie for food in this trail camera photo. Credit: Courtesy of Darryl Becker

Bald eagles can provide some of the most striking trail camera photos you’ll ever see.

Some of the mountains of Acadia National Park can be seen from an overlook on Tucker Mountain in Sullivan. Credit: Aislinn Sarnacki / BDN

Tucker Mountain is a nice hike for children who are starting to explore mountains — under the supervision of adults, of course. It’s a great indicator of whether you’d be happy hiking other, larger mountains in the area, such as Tunk, Schoodic, Black and Caribou,.

In other Maine news …

