Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the high 40s to high 50s from north to south, with rain throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 218 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported keeping the statewide death toll at 731. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
During the entire first year of the pandemic, the island community of Islesboro had only one known case of COVID-19. But now, seven people tested positive earlier this week for the virus, and more than 30 people who are considered close contacts of the Islesboro Central School community are in quarantine.
Mainers who found themselves without work over the past year have collected more than $2 billion in jobless benefits.
A prosecutor worried he wasn’t credible. Then Millinocket hired him as police chief.
When Craig Worster became the Millinocket police chief in April 2019, the town posted a Facebook message welcoming him to the Penobscot County community. The post gave a brief overview of Worster’s career but left out key parts, including one detail that is only now coming to light.
The town didn’t mention that Worster had worked as a sergeant for the Wiscasset Police Department just months before. And it didn’t say that days after Worster left that job in December 2018, the local district attorney’s office took the unusual step of presenting information to a defendant that called Worster’s credibility as a court witness into question.
Maine’s small pharmacies are being left out of COVID-19 vaccine distribution next week
Independent pharmacies that played a key role in vaccinating in Maine long-term care facilities residents will be left out of an increased allocation next week as the state says it is trying to find a new role for them in the rapidly accelerating effort.
PLUS: Maine expects a one-time 28 percent boost in coronavirus vaccine doses next week as the federal government promises a major bump in the supply of two different shots.
Houlton won’t ask the FAA to waive restrictions on disputed airport property
That disputed property could threaten future federal funding for the airport.
Here are the places you and the judges chose for best pizza in the Bangor area
There were lots of tough decisions, but the voters were clear: Pat’s Pizza.
Aroostook Republicans rebuke Susan Collins for her Trump impeachment vote
That comes ahead of the Maine Republican Party’s Saturday meeting, when the Caribou native could face a further rebuke for her Feb. 13 vote at the conclusion of the Senate impeachment trial.
PLUS: Collins is among the Republican senators visiting the U.S.-Mexico border this week amid an increase in border crossings in recent months that has stretched federal resources.
45 people died of drug overdoses last month in Maine, continuing deadly trend
The synthetic opioid fentanyl played a role in nearly 80 percent of deaths, according to the report released by the Maine attorney general’s office.
Bangor tries to limit school budget increase amid parents’ job losses
The Bangor education budget is expected to grow about $677,000 for the upcoming school year, the bulk of which is from increased special education needs.
After a year without a library, Unity residents are starting their own
Jean Bourg and Melissa Bastien wanted to do something more meaningful than perfect sourdough bread recipes and binge watch Netflix.
Madawaska boy rescues injured pigeon and sets it free after weeks of rehabilitation
The two-month-long rescue mission began with a basket full of blankets in Suni Saint-Cyr’s and his mother’s garage.
Bald eagles flock to a Kansas trail camera
Bald eagles can provide some of the most striking trail camera photos you’ll ever see.
This small mountain just outside Ellsworth offers a short hike with lovely scenery
Tucker Mountain is a nice hike for children who are starting to explore mountains — under the supervision of adults, of course. It’s a great indicator of whether you’d be happy hiking other, larger mountains in the area, such as Tunk, Schoodic, Black and Caribou,.
In other Maine news …
Portland International Jetport adding direct flights to 6 cities
Maine Democrats rush $8.3B budget through committee vote over GOP opposition
Maine lawmaker apologizes for Harvey Weinstein joke in Zoom background
Clinton teen’s sentence to Long Creek after crash that killed 3 friends is upheld
Former Bar Harbor postal carrier pleads guilty to stealing cash, gift cards from mail
Gouldsboro town manager to leave, becoming 3rd to do so in 3 years