Aroostook County Republicans have censured U.S. Sen. Susan Collins over her vote to convict Donald Trump during his impeachment trial last month.

That comes ahead of the Maine Republican Party’s Saturday meeting, when Collins could face a further rebuke for her Feb. 13 vote at the conclusion of the Senate impeachment trial.

Collins, a Caribou native, was one of seven senators to vote to convict Trump. It was the first time she voted to convict a president during an impeachment trial, voting to acquit Democratic President Bill Clinton in 1999 and Republican Trump in 2020.

Since then, Republicans who voted to convict have faced a backlash from state parties. Only Collins and U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah have yet to be censured by state parties for their votes.

The resolution, signed by 19 members of the county committee and other Republicans from the crown of Maine and passed on March 20, blasted the “illegal, unethical, unconstitutional” impeachment over the former president’s role in the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

It accuses Collins of “undermin[ing] the conservative and ethical values” of Aroostook Republicans.

Beside criticizing Collins for her Feb. 13 vote, the resolution repeats unsubstantiated claims about “tampered” evidence and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, that multiple media outlets have debunked.

The state party issued no statement after the senator’s vote, but Maine Republican Party Chair Demi Kouzounas told party members in an email after the trial concluded that “many of you are upset after what happened today as are we” and “to be prepared for an emergency state committee meeting in the near future” to discuss the Collins matter.

“We want to hold them accountable,” Aroostook County Committee Chair John DeVeau said in a Wednesday night statement, referring to the Maine Republican Party. “Nobody has taken any actions to hold [Collins] accountable for her decision, and many of us in the party feel like we’re being disenfranchised. Some are even talking about leaving.”

It’s far from clear whether the state party will act against Collins. Its criticism of Collins has been muted, and Kennebec County Republicans voted against censuring her earlier this month.

Collins has pushed back against criticism of her vote to convict Trump, calling it “impartial justice” in a letter to the Maine Republican Party Executive Committee last month.

In that letter, Collins did not directly criticize state party officials for their criticism of her vote or the moves toward censure. Instead, Collins urged the party to improve its electoral performance.

Collins noted that she won reelection to a historic fifth term last November while splitting the ticket with Maine’s presidential results, leaving her the only New England Republican to hold federal office.

“I hope that we are able to work together to improve our electoral results. Now would be a good time for us to consider how we can improve our performance in the 2022 and 2024 cycles,” she said.

A message seeking comment from Collins’ office on Thursday morning wasn’t immediately returned.