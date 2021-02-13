This story will be updated.

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins voted to convict Donald Trump at the close of his second impeachment trial on Saturday, though the former president was acquitted of a Democratic charge over his role in the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

It will be the Republican senator’s first vote to convict a president in 24 years in office. She voted to acquit Trump in his first impeachment trial in 2020 during a bitter re-election campaign for a fifth term and voted against her party to acquit Democrat Bill Clinton in 1999.





Collins was one of only seven of the necessary 17 Republicans needed to convict of a charge from House Democrats that he incited the riot at the Capitol that killed five people — including a Capitol police officer — and led to the evacuation of senators from the chamber as they certified President Joe Biden’s victory over the former Republican president. Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, who caucuses with Democrats, also voted to convict the president.

Her vote is still notable and risks Collins’ standing with a conservative Republican base in Maine that admires Trump and former Gov. Paul LePage, both of whom have criticized Collins in recent years. The senator refused to support Trump in 2016 but did not say whether she was voting for him in 2020 as she fended off an electoral challenge from Democrat Sara Gideon.

House prosecutors argued that Trump’s rally cry to go to the Capitol and “fight like hell” for his presidency as Congress was convening to certify Biden’s victory was part of an orchestrated pattern of violent rhetoric and false claims that unleashed the mob. Trump’s lawyers countered that his words were not intended to incite and called the trial a “witch hunt.”

Collins was one of a few Republican senators seen as potential votes to convict the president, alongside Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Mitt Romney of Utah. The latter was the only Republican to vote to convict Trump during his 2020 impeachment trial over his call with the Ukrainian president in which Trump asked him to investigate Biden. Those four senators were among five Republicans to vote with Democrats to allow witnesses on Saturday.

The Maine senator criticized Trump after the riot, saying that same day that he bore responsibility for it. The former president was slow to condemn the rioters at the time, issuing a video message in which he also said the election was “stolen” and called rioters “special.” Collins signaled a potential conviction vote in the ensuing five weeks in other ways.

At the end of the Clinton trial, she said the removal of a president should only come when one “injures the fabric of democracy.” The word “democracy” appeared six times in a Bangor Daily News Op-Ed after the riot. Later in January, she and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-New Hampshire, condemned “threats to our democratic republic” in a Portsmouth Herald column.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.