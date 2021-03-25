Maine expects a one-time 28 percent boost in coronavirus vaccine doses next week as the federal government promises a major bump in the supply of two different shots.

The increase comes from a 6,500-dose increase in the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine and another 3,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Nirav Shah said Thursday. The Pfizer increase is expected to be a one-time increase because of supply chain issues, he said. Moderna allocations have remained steady.

The White House promised governors it would send 18 million doses to states next week. Around 45,000 of those will be headed to Maine as first doses. More will be headed to Maine, but the state does not know how many vaccines its retail pharmacy program partners or federally-qualified health care centers will be receiving until the weekend.





Shah said the increase in one-shot vaccines will open up more flexible options for Mainers looking to get vaccinated. But he said the state’s supply is still constrained and that providers continue to tell him they can vaccinate more people.

The state may see a steady increase in doses next month through the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Shah said.