A Maine lawmaker apologized for a Zoom background featuring a joke about the disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein during a Wednesday committee meeting.

Rep. Bruce Bickford, R-Auburn, signed onto the Taxation Committee public hearing Wednesday with a background featuring a sign at a San Francisco bar in 2017 that read “Harvey Weinstein Charm School Rehab Center.” Weinstein was convicted of rape and sexual assault and sentenced to 23 years in prison last year. Three women recently dropped sex trafficking charges against him after a settlement agreement was reached.

Today in Taxation Committee: Rep. Bruce Bickford has a “Harvey Weinstein Charm School” background. He quickly switched it to a lake #mepolitics pic.twitter.com/yGUR1CFbL4 — Caitlin Andrews 🗞 (@ActualCAndrews) March 24, 2021

Bickford quickly changed his background to a lake, which he often uses during legislative meetings on Zoom. He apologized for the image on Thursday in a statement, saying it was in “poor taste.”

“I sincerely regret the event and will ensure that it does not happen again. Please accept my apology,” the statement read.

The background was reported to the Legislature’s human resources department as a possible violation of the State House’s harassment policies, said Jenna Howard, a spokesperson for House Speaker Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford.