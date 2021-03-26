Bald eagles, should you find a way to attract them, can provide some of the most striking trail camera photos you’ll ever capture.

Some people put a camera near a dead deer that’s being used to bait coyotes, while others toss fish on the ice of a frozen lake and hope for an eagle to swoop in for a snack.

Today, Darryl Becker of Kansas checks in with a series of cool shots of eagles in his home state.





And why are the eagles there?

“There was a dead racoon in the pasture, so I [dragged] it closer to a tree so I could put a camera over it,” he said.

An eagle flies away after stopping for a snack in this trail camera photo. Credit: Courtesy of Darryl Becker

Great tactic, it would seem. Plenty of eagles showed up, and Becker got some great photos.

While we picture eagles as regal, high-flying birds, the truth can be a bit less glorious than that. Fact is, they’re just as happy eating a piece of roadkill as they are munching on a freshly caught fish.

A bald eagle flies past in this trail camera photo. Credit: Courtesy of Darryl Becker

Well, almost.

“Maine’s bald eagles are primarily fish eaters at inland settings on the lakes and rivers. In coastal estuaries and (especially) offshore, they eat a more varied diet adding seabirds and waterfowl,” the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries writes on its bald eagle fact sheet. “Eagles will perch along shorelines waiting for prey. Hunting flights are usually extended glides low over open water: trying to stay dry while catching a meal on the wing. If they get too wet, they will use their wings like oars and remain on the shore or a very low perch in order to dry out before attempting to fly again.”

With that said, the DIF&W points out that when weather gets cold, eagles do whatever they have to in order to survive.

“Although some leave the state, many bald eagles remain through the winter in Maine. Scavenging carrion becomes more prevalent as ice cover greatly limits food availability,” according to the fact sheet.

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com and tell us “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted.