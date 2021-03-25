This story will be updated.

Another 218 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Thursday.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 2,749. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 2,718 on Wednesday.

No new deaths were reported Thursday, leaving the statewide death toll at 731.

Thursday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 49,190, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 48,972 on Wednesday.

Of those, 37,981 have been confirmed positive, while 11,209 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Thursday was 1.63 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 367.53.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 196.4, down from 200 a day ago, down from 199.9 a week ago and up from 148.6 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,647 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Thursday was 12.31 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (5,163), Aroostook (1,376), Cumberland (13,692), Franklin (973), Hancock (1,012), Kennebec (4,457), Knox (782), Lincoln (639), Oxford (2,458), Penobscot (4,463), Piscataquis (374), Sagadahoc (954), Somerset (1,336), Waldo (683), Washington (756) and York (10,371) counties. Information about where an additional case was reported wasn’t immediately available.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

An additional 11,020 Mainers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours. As of Thursday, 387,648 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 235,740 have received two doses.

As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 30,011,551 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 545,282 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.