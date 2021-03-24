This story will be updated.

Another 199 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Wednesday.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 2,718. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 2,714 on Tuesday.





No new deaths were reported Wednesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 731.

Wednesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 48,972, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 48,773 on Tuesday.

Of those, 37,832 have been confirmed positive, while 11,140 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Wednesday was 1.49 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 365.90.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 200.1, up from 199.4 a day ago, up from 192.4 a week ago and up from 148.4 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,644 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Wednesday was 12.28 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (5,140), Aroostook (1,371), Cumberland (13,640), Franklin (970), Hancock (1,008), Kennebec (4,145), Knox (779), Lincoln (632), Oxford (2,438), Penobscot (4,431), Piscataquis (373), Sagadahoc (950), Somerset (1,328), Waldo (680), Washington (755) and York (10,331) counties. Information about where an additional case was reported wasn’t immediately available.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

An additional 7,144 Mainers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours. As of Wednesday, 376,628 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 228,353 have received two doses.

As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 29,923,094 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 543,849 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.