Another two Mainers have died as health officials on Tuesday reported 131 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 2,714. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 2,716 on Monday.

Two men in their 70s and 80s from Androscoggin and Cumberland counties have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 731.

Tuesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 48,773, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 48,642 on Monday.

Of those, 37,660 have been confirmed positive, while 11,113 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Tuesday was 0.98 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 364.44.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 200.3, down from 207.3 a day ago, up from 190.4 a week ago and up from 139.1 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,635 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Tuesday was 12.22 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (5,129), Aroostook (1,366), Cumberland (13,597), Franklin (967), Hancock (1,002), Kennebec (4,117), Knox (768), Lincoln (632), Oxford (2,418), Penobscot (4,409), Piscataquis (373), Sagadahoc (946), Somerset (1,326), Waldo (675), Washington (755) and York (10,292) counties. Information about where an additional case was reported wasn’t immediately available.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

An additional 4,102 Mainers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours. As of Tuesday, 369,484 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 222,243 have received two doses.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 29,869,921 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 542,991 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.