This story will be updated.

Another 178 coronavirus cases have been reported across Maine, state health officials said Monday.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 2,716. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 2,670 on Sunday.





No new deaths were reported Monday, leaving the statewide death toll at 729.

Monday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 48,642, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 48,464 on Sunday.

Of those, 37,559 have been confirmed positive, while 11,083 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Monday was 1.33 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 363.43.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 207.3, up from 206.6 a day ago, up from 183.6 a week ago and up from 131.6 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,630 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Monday was 12.18 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (5,116), Aroostook (1,362), Cumberland (13,569), Franklin (966), Hancock (999), Kennebec (4,111), Knox (768), Lincoln (629), Oxford (2,408), Penobscot (4,387), Piscataquis (373), Sagadahoc (942), Somerset (1,322), Waldo (675), Washington (755) and York (10,259) counties. Information about where an additional case was reported wasn’t immediately available.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

As of Monday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 29,819,107 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 542,359 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.