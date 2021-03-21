This story will be updated.

One Mainer has died as health officials on Sunday reported 172 more coronavirus cases across the state.

A man from Kennebec County succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 729.





The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 2,670. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 2,657 on Saturday.

Sunday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 48,464, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 48,292 on Saturday.

The new case rate statewide Saturday is 1.29 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide is 362.10.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 207, up from 206.6 a day ago, up from 177.6 a week ago and up from 138.9 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

<div class=”flourish-embed flourish-chart” data-src=”visualisation/4969164″></div>

So far, 1,626 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19. Information about current hospitalizations was not immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Sunday was 12.15 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (5,100), Aroostook (1,354), Cumberland (13,528), Franklin (960), Hancock (992), Kennebec (4,084), Knox (764), Lincoln (629), Oxford (2,397), Penobscot (4,366), Piscataquis (373), Sagadahoc (938), Somerset (1,317), Waldo (674), Washington (755) and York (10,223) counties. Information on 11 cases was not immediately available Sunday.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

<div class=”flourish-embed flourish-chart” data-src=”visualisation/4955505″></div>

As of Sunday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 29,784,168 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 541,918 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.