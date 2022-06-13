Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s to low 70s from north to south, with rain throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another Mainer has died and 220 more COVID-19 cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,402. Check our COVID-19 tracker for more information.

While outbreaks have continued, they’ve been less deadly, pointing to the effectiveness of vaccines in keeping vulnerable residents safe.

Downtown Bangor is facing a lack of affordable housing and workers, a struggle to expand services and a growing unsheltered population.

The program aims to help students who weren’t as eager as most of their classmates to return to full-time, in-person learning.

The organ, which was built in the 1860s, is one only about a dozen of its kind that are still around, and is a prized piece of history.

In the 1980s, trees were stripped of their leaves, cars were slipping on the roads and people were burning trees and moths with torches.

Last week, 35 lakefront homes in the region were on the market, 20 of them for more than $1 million.

Wild Acadia Camping Resort still will have water slides, mini-golf, and a ropes climbing course — but it is reopening with 90 new campsites.

There are plenty of ways to enjoy a succulent Maine lobster roll without breaking the bank, if you know where to look.

Jeremiah Braun was the only civilian ever condemned by a military court martial in Maine and the ninth person to be executed by a government here.

The recent ruling does not have a practical effect on Border Patrol’s authority, and won’t likely affect the agency’s actions in Maine.

There are significant limitations with a few options when it comes to actually going on your Maine moose hunt.

ALSO: Here is the full list of permit winners, including the weeks and Wildlife Management Districts for which they are drawn.

PLUS: Jackman thrives on being the center of attention for the 2022 Maine moose permit lottery

AND: What you need to know if your name was drawn in the Maine moose lottery

In other Maine news…

Bangor High School graduation ceremony returns to the Cross Insurance Arena

Maine’s Margaret Chase Smith now has a room named after her on Capitol Hill

Icelandic bakery in Dover-Foxcroft thriving after opening during the pandemic

New Vineyard man accused of murdering wife found dead in his vehicle

3 charged in fatal Portland shooting

Bath man charged with arson in elementary school fire

Motorcyclist dies in Winslow crash

Child run over by tractor in Livermore Falls

Pet dies in Dixmont fire that totaled house

New cafe slated to open in Portland’s miniature Deering Oaks Park castle

New restrictions on ships to protect right whales coming soon

Portland airport’s main runway reopens