Today is Monday.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another Mainer has died and 220 more COVID-19 cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,402. Check our COVID-19 tracker for more information.
Maine nursing homes had the nation’s highest COVID-19 case rate in May
While outbreaks have continued, they’ve been less deadly, pointing to the effectiveness of vaccines in keeping vulnerable residents safe.
After 2 decades of growth, downtown Bangor faces a new set of challenges
Downtown Bangor is facing a lack of affordable housing and workers, a struggle to expand services and a growing unsheltered population.
A new Brewer program allows kids who preferred remote classes to keep learning online
The program aims to help students who weren’t as eager as most of their classmates to return to full-time, in-person learning.
They’re carefully examining a Bangor church’s 19th-century organ so others like it can be restored
The organ, which was built in the 1860s, is one only about a dozen of its kind that are still around, and is a prized piece of history.
Tent caterpillar sightings in northern Maine stir memories of ‘apocalyptic’ infestation
In the 1980s, trees were stripped of their leaves, cars were slipping on the roads and people were burning trees and moths with torches.
Waterfront homes go for a premium in Maine’s esteemed Lakes Region
Last week, 35 lakefront homes in the region were on the market, 20 of them for more than $1 million.
Eastern Maine’s only amusement park reopening as a resort
Wild Acadia Camping Resort still will have water slides, mini-golf, and a ropes climbing course — but it is reopening with 90 new campsites.
You don’t need to spend $45 to get a good lobster roll
There are plenty of ways to enjoy a succulent Maine lobster roll without breaking the bank, if you know where to look.
A Maine Revolutionary War hero had a local civilian executed for aiding the enemy
Jeremiah Braun was the only civilian ever condemned by a military court martial in Maine and the ninth person to be executed by a government here.
What a Supreme Court ruling on Border Patrol’s broad powers means in Maine
The recent ruling does not have a practical effect on Border Patrol’s authority, and won’t likely affect the agency’s actions in Maine.
Here’s what you can, and can’t, do with your Maine moose permit
There are significant limitations with a few options when it comes to actually going on your Maine moose hunt.
ALSO: Here is the full list of permit winners, including the weeks and Wildlife Management Districts for which they are drawn.
PLUS: Jackman thrives on being the center of attention for the 2022 Maine moose permit lottery
AND: What you need to know if your name was drawn in the Maine moose lottery
In other Maine news…
Bangor High School graduation ceremony returns to the Cross Insurance Arena
Maine’s Margaret Chase Smith now has a room named after her on Capitol Hill
Icelandic bakery in Dover-Foxcroft thriving after opening during the pandemic
New Vineyard man accused of murdering wife found dead in his vehicle
3 charged in fatal Portland shooting
Bath man charged with arson in elementary school fire
Motorcyclist dies in Winslow crash
Child run over by tractor in Livermore Falls
Pet dies in Dixmont fire that totaled house
New cafe slated to open in Portland’s miniature Deering Oaks Park castle
New restrictions on ships to protect right whales coming soon