Livermore Falls — A child was run over by a tractor Saturday afternoon in Livermore Falls, according to the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at a property at Jackman Way off of Campground Road, officials said.

Two children were playing on a tractor when one of them was run over. The boy was Lifeflighted to be treated for his injuries, officials said.

No further information is being released at this time.