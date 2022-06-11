The cause of a fire that broke out at a Bath elementary school late Friday night is being investigated.

The fire at Dike Newell Elementary School, which serves kindergarten through second grade students, was reported at around 11:30 p.m., according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

No students or staff were hurt in the fire, but two firefighters were treated for minor injuries at a local hospital. The building was badly damaged, Moss said.

The circumstances of the fire are considered suspicious, and an investigation has been opened by the Office of the State Fire Marshal, in collaboration with local law enforcement.