A motorcyclist died late Friday night on Rt. 201 in Winslow, officials said.

The motorcyclist was attempting to pass another vehicle at the time of the crash, which happened in front of Augusta Cash Fuel, police said.

Prior to the crash, police saw the driver speeding on Rt. 201 in Vassalboro, but decided not to pursue him as they headed into Winslow.

The crash is under investigation and the motorcyclist is not being identified at this time.