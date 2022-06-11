A New Vineyard man who was accused of murder in the 2021 death of his wife was found dead in his vehicle on Friday.

Wilfred Daggett Jr., 43, was issued an arrest warrant and accused of murdering his wife, 43-year-old Collette Daggett, whose body was found lying on the shoreline on June 1, 2021, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Collette Daggett’s body was discovered lying on the shoreline of a pond near Miller Road in New Vineyard after Wilfred Daggett Jr. called police to report that his vehicle became submerged and his wife needed medical assistance, according to officials.

At approximately 1:45 p.m. on Friday, June 10, state police attempted to locate William Daggett Jr. to arrest him on a murder charge, according to Moss. When Daggett’s vehicle was located, he reportedly fled the scene and traveled onto Route 234 in New Vineyard.

Officials contacted Daggett via phone and attempted to negotiate with him. After several hours, Daggett was found dead in his vehicle, and had died from an apparent self-inflicted gun wound, Moss said.