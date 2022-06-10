Three men have been arrested for their alleged roles in an April shooting that left another man dead and woman wounded in Portland.

Damion Butterfield, 22, of Saco was charged with murder and attempted murder, while 44-year-old Thomas MacDonald of Westbrook and 45-year-old Anthony Osbourne of Portland were charged with felony murder, according to Maj. Robert Martin, a spokesperson for the Portland Police Department.

Derald Coffin, 43, of West Bath was sitting in a parked vehicle on Woodford Street about 1 a.m. April 26 when he was approached by a group of people. An argument ensued, and Coffin and a 27-year-old woman were shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they applied first aid to Coffin and the woman before they were taken to Maine Medical Center, where Coffin later succumbed to his injuries. The woman’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Butterfield was arrested on April 26 in Saco on unrelated charges, while MacDonald and Osbourne were arrested this week, Martin said Friday.

Butterfield has been in custody at the York County Jail in Alfred since his arrest, while MacDonald and Osbourne are being held on $500,000 bail at the Cumberland County Jail in Portland.

The shooting remains under investigation, and no additional details were released.