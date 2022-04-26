A man has died after an early morning shooting in Portland.

The 43-year-old was shot about 1 a.m. Tuesday after an argument between a group of people on Woodford Street escalated. according to Portland police Maj. Robert Martin.

A 27-year-old woman also was shot.

Police officers applied first aid to the victims before they were taken to Maine Medical Center, where the man later succumbed to his injuries, Martin said. The woman’s injuries were described as not life-threatening.

The Maine medical examiner’s office will confirm a cause of death.

Woodford Street between Forest Avenue and Melrose Street remained closed Tuesday as police investigated the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8575.

