The man who died after an early morning shooting in Portland on Tuesday has been identified.

The victim was identified as 43-year-old Derald Coffin of West Bath, according to Maj. Robert Martin of the Portland Police Department.

Coffin was shot at about 1 a.m. on Tuesday after an argument between a group of people on Woodford Street escalated, officials said.

He was transported to Maine Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A 27-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was also injured during the shooting and transported to Maine Medical Center.

An autopsy by the state medical examiner was carried out on Tuesday, but the results of the examination are not being released at this time.

The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation, and anyone with information can contact Portland police at 207-874-8575.

