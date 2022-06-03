Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the high 60s to low 50s from north to south, with increasing clouds and a chance for showers across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Five more Mainers have died and another 275 coronavirus cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center of Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,351. Check out our tracker for more information.

According to the World Health Organization, an estimated two-thirds of the world had coronavirus antibodies, which — along with vaccination — can provide some protection from future infection, according to most studies.

The Biden administration announced on Thursday that, if vaccinations are approved by the FDA, children under the age of 5 may be able to get shots as soon as June 21.

Maine’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen about 15 percent over the past week.

Corinth voters also will decide what kinds of alcohol can be sold in town and on what days.

That’s right: there’s a weekly lottery to get this pizza for takeout or dining in.

The dust could be coal ash, the waste left from trains that ran on coal.

Maine isn’t all lobsters and lighthouses. Seriously.

In Kennebunkport, that’s just the third-most expensive sold this year.

One Belgrade homeowner wonders if the price for a new septic is too expensive and whether she is “getting hosed.”

USM faculty are worried that their engineering program will be subsumed by the Orono university.

Candidates listed transparency, financial concerns, equity among district schools and special-education students’ needs as priorities.

Jared Golden raised more than $350,000 over the two-month period, bringing his total fundraising this cycle to more than $3.1 million.

Getting the supplies needed to build the projects is also expected to be a challenge as communities look to increase connectivity all at once.

Maine is among a small cluster of states with below-average gun death rates despite an abundance of firearms.

ALSO: Texas senator: School police chief didn’t know of 911 calls

Writer RJ Heller couldn’t help but wonder how Frog Rock came to rest in a blueberry barren in Down East Maine.

The Brewer Girls’ Athletic Association was established in 1942 and offered athletic experiences that previously were unavailable.

The Rams’ 15-1 record was good enough to earn the top seed in Class A North for the first time since 2018.

In other Maine news…

Winterport middle school cancels Friday classes after threatening message

Bangor’s 1st breast milk donation center to open as formula shortage drives demand

Rescued mustangs in Maine are headed back west to run wild

Portland says all 14 food trucks will be able to operate on Eastern Promenade

‘Ropeless’ lobster gear could be put to test in area closed to protect right whales

Red-hot summer job market awaits teens as employers sweat

Travel was lighter than expected on Memorial Day in Maine

Maine school bus crashes into building in Mexico

Max Clark’s walk-off hit lifts top-ranked Bangor past Brewer

Lane Barron pitches Bangor to softball win over Brewer

More articles from the BDN