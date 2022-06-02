Samuel L. Wagner Middle School will cancel its Friday classes after a threatening message was written on the wall of the boys’ bathroom.

The message was discovered Thursday afternoon at the Winterport school, Superintendent Regan Nickels said in an email to Regional School Unit 22 parents and staff.

RSU 22 serves Hampden, Winterport, Frankfort and Newburgh.

No further information was available Thursday evening due to the ongoing investigation, assistant superintendent Christine Boone said.

Other RSU 22 schools will hold classes on Friday, but increased law enforcement will be present on and around campus, Nickels said.

Students will be required to sign out when they need to use the bathroom or move around school buildings.

“These are challenging times and it is essential that our community come together to ensure the safety of our students, staff and families,” Nickels said.

The Wagner School will resume normal operations on Monday, June 6.

