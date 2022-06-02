PORTLAND, Maine — The City of Portland has announced that all 14 food trucks that applied for a space on the city’s Eastern Promenade will be able to operate there this summer.

The trucks will be located in the Cutter Street parking lot from June 15 to November 15, Interim City Manager Danielle West said.

Portland is not charging the food trucks a license fee to operate there during that time.

“I want to thank the food truck operators who were able to meet so quickly with me yesterday following the lottery so we could explore a solution,” West said. “I appreciated hearing their thoughts and feedback regarding our plans for the food truck pilot program on the Eastern Promenade this season. I realize how important it is for them to know in advance where they can locate and operate. Given we are very close to the start of this pilot program, I wanted to make every effort to see if we could accommodate all of the food trucks that applied. After receiving the various truck dimensions from the operators, I’m happy to report that staff were able to reconfigure the space we have available in order to accommodate all 14 trucks.”

The city calls this pilot program a “learning experience” and says it will seek to make necessary adjustments in the future.

The program was developed after complaints about trash and noise on the Eastern Prom.

A lottery for spots was conducted Wednesday, but food truck operators protested the process Thursday morning.

