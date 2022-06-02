Maine has seen COVID-19 hospitalizations rise about 15 percent over the past week.

That is erasing gains Maine has made since mid-May at reversing the spring surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, which hit a recent high of 231 on May 17.

There are now 193 Mainers infected with the virus in hospitals across the state as of Thursday morning, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 191 the day before and up from 168 a week ago.

Of those currently hospitalized, 27 people are in critical care and four on ventilators, state data show.

Despite the fresh rise in hospitalizations, they remain 16 percent lower than the high point reached on May 17 and 56 percent lower than the pandemic high of 436 hit in early January.

More articles from the BDN