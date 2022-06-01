MEXICO, Maine — A Maine school bus crashed into a store in Mexico on Wednesday morning.

No students were aboard the RSU 10 school bus when it crashed into the storage building beside the Mexico One Stop on Harlow Hill around 9 a.m., according to the Rumford Falls Times.

The bus driver reportedly suffered from a medical event before the crash. The driver received a head injury in the crash, but was alert when medical personnel arrived to help him out of the vehicle. The driver was transported to a local hospital.

No one else was injured in the crash.

