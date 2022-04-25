Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the 50s with partly or mostly sunny skies throughout the state. See what’s in store this week on our weather page. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 317 COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,280. Check out our COVID-19 tracker for more information.
Judges call out illegal Maine State Police tactics that get cases tossed
A BDN review found that judges have called out troopers for interrogating suspects without reading them their rights and tossed evidence after video contradicted an officer’s testimony.
PLUS: Using public records, interviews and by visiting court houses around the state, the BDN identified several dismissed cases where judges tossed evidence because troopers violated the defendant’s constitutional rights.
Warming temperatures drove Maine’s potato boom. They’re also a threat.
Most farmers still grow potatoes without supplemental irrigation, putting them at risk of a drought such as the one in 2020 that decimated 30 percent of the crop.
One of Maine’s 2 marijuana programs has a lot more regulation even though both sell similar products
Cannabis Cured in Bangor has one entrance if you’re a patient in Maine’s medical marijuana program, and another if you’re simply a recreational customer.
Meet the 5 Bangor residents who want your vote for City Council this June
The candidates named the growing homeless population, rising cost of living, making Bangor friendlier to small businesses and crumbling infrastructure as their top-of-mind issues.
Maine dropped ‘proficiency-based’ education in 2018, but Brewer has kept parts of it alive
Parts of the education format that stresses having students master all course materials — and largely at their own pace — have survived in Brewer classrooms.
The real places where Stephen King’s stories got their inspiration
From Florida to eastern Maine, these real-life places have inspired the settings of Stephen King’s most iconic and terrifying tales.
A pocket of diversity has grown in one of Maine’s most rural counties
It’s the culmination of years of investment from the Libra Foundation in reviving Monson.
Young entrepreneurs are flocking to an Aroostook city
Derick St. Peter, who returned in 2017, is a one-man operation selling handmade home decor and gifts to customers in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Guam.
An organic flower farm has taken root on a tiny piece of land off a busy Rockland road
In the last two years, Swell Farm has grown from having a quarter acre of land in production to about two acres.
Out on bail, Eliot Cutler wants internet access again
Eliot Cutler, who is facing four counts of possessing sexually explicit material involving a child, wants to be able to use the internet again.
Sales aren’t growing fast enough to meet Maine’s ambitious electric vehicle goals
High gas prices in recent months have further highlighted the appeal of electric vehicles.
There’s only 1 rule in this Maine online hunting group: No men allowed
Women find it hard to integrate in online hunting discussions dominated by men. They often are ridiculed and subjected to unwanted advances.
Young foxes play with a dead squirrel in a Maine backyard
Mom may not pleased when she finds these kits playing with their food.
In other Maine news …
Washington County woman’s death ruled a homicide
Physical altercation in Bangor escalates to shooting
Several firefighters suffer minor injuries in Lebanon fire
State police detective and trooper found justified in 2020 shooting of Old Town man
Man kills himself during police stop in Saco
Maine may need to use less road salt as climate change makes winter more mild
Piscataquis River Race returns after 2-year hiatus
Maine Legislature returning to work with 1-day extension
Maine foreclosures rose sharply in the 1st quarter
Developers propose building $200M in condos, hotels and shops in downtown Portland