Another 317 COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,280. Check out our COVID-19 tracker for more information.

A BDN review found that judges have called out troopers for interrogating suspects without reading them their rights and tossed evidence after video contradicted an officer’s testimony.

PLUS: Using public records, interviews and by visiting court houses around the state, the BDN identified several dismissed cases where judges tossed evidence because troopers violated the defendant’s constitutional rights.

Most farmers still grow potatoes without supplemental irrigation, putting them at risk of a drought such as the one in 2020 that decimated 30 percent of the crop.

Cannabis Cured in Bangor has one entrance if you’re a patient in Maine’s medical marijuana program, and another if you’re simply a recreational customer.

The candidates named the growing homeless population, rising cost of living, making Bangor friendlier to small businesses and crumbling infrastructure as their top-of-mind issues.

Parts of the education format that stresses having students master all course materials — and largely at their own pace — have survived in Brewer classrooms.

From Florida to eastern Maine, these real-life places have inspired the settings of Stephen King’s most iconic and terrifying tales.

It’s the culmination of years of investment from the Libra Foundation in reviving Monson.

Derick St. Peter, who returned in 2017, is a one-man operation selling handmade home decor and gifts to customers in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Guam.

In the last two years, Swell Farm has grown from having a quarter acre of land in production to about two acres.

Eliot Cutler, who is facing four counts of possessing sexually explicit material involving a child, wants to be able to use the internet again.

High gas prices in recent months have further highlighted the appeal of electric vehicles.

Women find it hard to integrate in online hunting discussions dominated by men. They often are ridiculed and subjected to unwanted advances.

Mom may not pleased when she finds these kits playing with their food.

Washington County woman’s death ruled a homicide

Physical altercation in Bangor escalates to shooting

Several firefighters suffer minor injuries in Lebanon fire

State police detective and trooper found justified in 2020 shooting of Old Town man

Man kills himself during police stop in Saco

Maine may need to use less road salt as climate change makes winter more mild

Piscataquis River Race returns after 2-year hiatus

Maine Legislature returning to work with 1-day extension

Maine foreclosures rose sharply in the 1st quarter

Developers propose building $200M in condos, hotels and shops in downtown Portland

