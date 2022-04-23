The death of a Perry woman has been ruled a homicide.

Kimberly Neptune, 43, was found dead inside her Thunder Road home about 8:11 p.m. Thursday after a relative asked police to check on her, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Moss did not elaborate Saturday on the circumstances surrounding Neptune’s death, but said detectives continue to search for a person of interest.





Passamaquoddy tribal leaders said Friday that the community was in shock and grieving the devastating loss of Neptune, a member of the tribe’s community at Pleasant Point.

“This tragedy is immense,” Chief Elizabeth “Maggie” Dana and Vice Chief Ernie Neptune said in a statement. “There are no words to express the shock or grief that is felt by Kim’s family, all who love her, and the community.”

Anyone with information about the death of Neptune can call the Maine State Police at 973-3700 and leave a message for Detective Larry Anderson.