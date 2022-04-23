A man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Friday night after police stopped his vehicle in Saco.

The man, whom police have not publicly identified pending family notification, allegedly pointed a gun at two people in Bridgton about 8:15 p.m. but left before police arrived.

He was later spotted in Saco, and police there stopped him on Market Street Bridge. They were forced to close the bridge for several hours after the man refused to leave the car.





While trying to communicate with him through a loudspeaker, police heard a “loud pop” come from the car. Officers then found the man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The death remains under investigation.

To reach a suicide prevention hotline, call 888-568-1112 or 800-273-TALK (8255), or visit www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org.