Several firefighters suffered minor injuries after a five-alarm fire at a house in Lebanon.

A barn and an attached house both caught fire which then spread into the nearby brush, lighting it at several locations according to CBS 13.

Fire responders said one area was as large as 100 by 100 feet. The Lebanon fire chief said firefighters suffered minor injuries but both homeowners escaped. They’re also working to confirm a potential act of heroism.





“I was told when I got here that two gentlemen and I’m not sure who they were, went in and pulled a lady out of the house. And I’m trying to confirm that but everybody is out of the house. The husband and wife are both out of the house and they’re okay,” said Kurk Flynn, fire chief, Lebanon Fire Department.

The fire chief stated a number of vehicles were also involved in the fire including a new truck that was lost. He also said the building that burned was quite old and that the fire will have an impact on the entire community.