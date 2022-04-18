Today is Monday. Temperatures will range in the low to high 50s with showers expected in the south and sunshine in the north. See what else in store this week on our weather page. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The latest on the coronavirus

Another 437 coronavirus cases were reported on Saturday by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,276. Check out our tracker for more information.

Several major Maine cities and towns saw COVID-19 concentrations in wastewater that were among the highest in the nation last week, with most counties seeing big increases.





“It became apparent that the majority of these tasks were the disconnected threads of a fraying business that I needed to leave immediately.”

Fred Stone was patient zero in Maine’s fight against chemicals linked to cancer and other health problems.

ALSO: Here’s a roundup of what we know so far about “forever chemicals” in Maine.

Rather than lament the fact that the now 16-time race winner Trevor MacLean has a stranglehold on the event, paddlers are content to seek success where they can find it.

While the library has seen dispersed interest in other books recently challenged or banned nationwide, no spike has been as evident as that of “Maus.”

Displacement and children’s health care are personal to Jordan McClintock, whose mother traveled alone from Costa Rica to the US as a child in 1971.

After the merger of Pan Am and CSX is complete in June, CSX will operate the majority of rail lines in Maine.

The Maine Department of Transportation will receive $12.9 million to spend on railroad infrastructure improvements in northern Maine through the 2022 Federal Appropriations Act.

What you can do to avoid propane gas leaks, which are rare but can lead to deadly explosions like the recent one in Montville.

Newly uncovered documents show how the state brushed off obligations to tribes in 1942 to attempt to avoid recognizing tribal rights.

George Necho, an accused child rapist, and Edmund Brown, a convicted ax murderer, were hanged to death on Aug. 7 and Sept. 4, 1740, respectively.

The inimitable Allie Ladd of Byron gives us an up-close look at fishers that are trying to take advantage of some bait left to get them on video.

In other Maine news:

