NEW GLOUCESTER — A man was arrested after he was accused of trying to impersonate a police officer and then fleeing the scene Saturday morning.

Police were called around 10:30 a.m. to Intervale Road for a man who was disturbing volunteers cleaning the athletic fields near Memorial School in New Gloucester, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Brian Lavigne, 31, was said to be riding a motorcycle and showing a badge claiming that he was a police officer, officials said. But Lavigne fled the area before authorities could get to the scene.





Deputies and a state trooper located Lavigne in the woods behind the school after seeing that his motorcycle was stuck in the mud on a trail.

Lavigne was arrested and charged with violating conditions of release, terrorizing and impersonating a public servant, officials said. He also was on four sets of bail conditions for previous charges.

Lavigne is being held at the Cumberland County Jail with no bail.