The 55th annual Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race was a huge success and we have the photos to prove it.

Around 800 paddlers turned out for the iconic canoe race this year and the ever popular Six Mile Falls — where spectators watch as competitors race by and sometimes capsize — was finally open to the public this year. And we were there too.

Six Mile Falls was exciting as ever as paddlers rejoiced, capsized or even had their boats get away from them. But spirits stayed high, and after a long day of paddling, participants celebrated as they made their way to the finish line in Downtown Bangor.





In the end, Trevor MacLean of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, won the race for the 16th time with a time of 2:09:01. Ben Randall took second place overall with a time of 2:16:19. And the war canoe Kenduskeag Screamah (James Mabee, Ashton Mabee, Brady Burke, Jack Burke, Eve Dana and Justin Wardwell) finished just behind Ben Randall with a time of 2:16:23.

Here’s a collection of the best action photos from today’s race!

A boatload of paddlers takes off while others watch at the start of the 55th edition of the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race in Kenduskeag on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Clockwise from left: Two paddlers get ready to traverse Six Mile Falls during the 55th running of the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race in Bangor on Saturday, April 16, 2022; A pair of paddlers flip their canoe; A man gathers his things after dumping his canoe. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

A pair of paddlers nearly flip their canoe at Six Mile Falls during the 55th running f the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race in Bangor on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Chris Dalton (from left) Cara Oleksyk and Devan Oleksyk make their way through Six Mile Falls during the 55th running f the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race in Bangor on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Clockwise from left: A pair of paddlers make way below Six Mile Falls during the 55th running of the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race in Bangor on Saturday, April 16, 2022; Two paddlers walk after dumping their canoe at Six Mile Falls; A pair of paddlers flip their canoe; A pair of paddlers try to get around another pair who flipped their canoe. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Paddlers clack their blades together in celebration after getting through Six Mile Falls during the 55th running of the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race in Bangor on Saturday, April 16, 2022; Two paddlers wave to the crowd in celebration. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Pat DeArmott shouts encouragements to paddlers at the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race finish line in Bangor on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Paddlers near the finish line in downtown Bangor at the conclusion of the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN