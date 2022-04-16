One person has died and one person was seriously injured in a rollover crash early Friday morning.

The crash was reported around 12:30 a.m. on the Neck Road in China, according to Lt. J Chris Reed of the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt appeared to have failed to complete a turn, and the vehicle had rolled over a number of times before coming to a stop. Both the driver, 48 year-old Bruce K. Bourget, of China and the passenger, 63 year-old Peter S. Fernald Jr., of Winslow were ejected from the vehicle in the crash, according to Reed.





Fernald was transported by LifeFlight to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, where he died from his injuries at approximately 5:50 a.m.

Bourget was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta to be treated for serious injuries.

While speed and alcohol use appear to be contributing factors, the circumstances of the crash are under investigation.