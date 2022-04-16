ANDOVER, Maine — A motorcyclist and his passenger are seriously injured after colliding with a moose Friday night.

The crash near Elm Street in Andover was reported around 9:21 p.m. on Friday night, according to the Oxford County dispatch.

The riders were heading east on Elm Street in Andover when a moose entered the road from the north, and the driver was not able to react in time to stop or avoid the animal.





Both riders are seriously injured, according to officials.

The male driver was transported to the Rumford Community Hospital and then by ambulance to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

The female passenger was also taken to Rumford Hospital, where she was then taken by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

The Maine Warden Service was notified about the crash, but were not able to find the moose.

This crash is still under investigation.