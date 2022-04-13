Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 50s to low 60s from north to south, with partly sunny skies in the morning and evening rain showers throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will report the latest COVID-19 data from the weekend by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.
Last year was the deadliest on record in the U.S., with COVID-19 and overdoses fueling a rise in deaths to 3.465 million.
A new device from University of Florida researchers could offer highly accurate test results for COVID-19 in 30 seconds, dramatically improving convenience for activities such as large events or air travel.
Your Maine driver’s license may not get you on a plane next year
The federal government will stop accepting driver’s licenses and identification not compliant with Real ID for boarding domestic flights on May 3, 2023.
From island farms to John Travolta’s mansion, here are the most expensive midcoast homes for sale
With four bedrooms, the $6.45 million Webster Head Farm on North Haven was built in 1828 for the families of two brothers who were sea captains.
Construction of new Blue Hill hospital hits snag following neighbor’s appeal
Jane and Samuel Nesbitt contend that Northern Light’s use of a road that leads into the hospital breaks a restriction in a 50-year-old deed.
The dramatic details of the fire that destroyed the potato plant in Belfast
New details show how an unusual combination of circumstances made the quick moving fire at Penobscot McCrum’s potato processing plant hard to fight.
Ruling awaited in eviction trial for former Portland mayor who says he was targeted for unionizing
The lawyer for Ethan Strimling argued his client was served with an eviction notice in a clear case of retaliation for organizing a tenants union.
A Bangor group wants to set a fee on hotel guests to help fund city’s marketing efforts
The new fee would raise an estimated $1 million for the Greater Bangor Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Bangor golf course sells out of memberships for 1st time in 20 years
Memberships sold out March 21, a month before the Bangor Municipal Golf Course hoped to open for the 2022 season.
Maine lawmakers plan to overturn new gaming rules that hit veterans clubs hard
The state said the changes were needed to make the games more fair, but organizations who run the games say people will lose interest in them.
Angus King could again hold the key to Joe Biden’s ATF pick
His moderate views on guns makes him one of the Democratic caucus members least likely to back Steve Dettelback
Hard-to-trace social media accounts stir up online debate about Maine energy politics
They may not be “real Mainers,” but their ubiquitous and consistent posts speak as one voice and can have a real impact.
A rare golden eagle was caught on camera eating along a Maine stream
It’s very rare to catch a golden eagle along the Maine stream, but it’s even more rare to get it all on camera. Check out the trail cam.
In other Maine news …
Man arrested after car is set on fire near downtown Bangor parking garage
Preble Street workers will get 19 percent pay increase under tentative union contract
Hepatitis A exposure suspected at Boothbay store
Maine cat wins national ‘wackiest pet name’ title
Bangor’s water is still discolored after equipment project hits new snag
Winterport teacher receives $25,000 national prize at surprise celebration
Maine’s 1st boating license law would go into effect in 2024
Famous rapper Jack Harlow to headline UMaine concert celebrating spring semester’s end
Portland councilors approve $20M to house asylum seekers and unhoused people
4 Aroostook towns creating trail system between them to improve economies
Presque Isle airport close to deal to remain in service
Houlton helping fire victims with new rentals using donations pouring in
Maine Senate confirms 1st Black justice to state’s high court
Piping plover nesting will start soon on Maine’s sand beaches