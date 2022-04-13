Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 50s to low 60s from north to south, with partly sunny skies in the morning and evening rain showers throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will report the latest COVID-19 data from the weekend by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.

Last year was the deadliest on record in the U.S., with COVID-19 and overdoses fueling a rise in deaths to 3.465 million.





A new device from University of Florida researchers could offer highly accurate test results for COVID-19 in 30 seconds, dramatically improving convenience for activities such as large events or air travel.

The federal government will stop accepting driver’s licenses and identification not compliant with Real ID for boarding domestic flights on May 3, 2023.

With four bedrooms, the $6.45 million Webster Head Farm on North Haven was built in 1828 for the families of two brothers who were sea captains.

Jane and Samuel Nesbitt contend that Northern Light’s use of a road that leads into the hospital breaks a restriction in a 50-year-old deed.

New details show how an unusual combination of circumstances made the quick moving fire at Penobscot McCrum’s potato processing plant hard to fight.

The lawyer for Ethan Strimling argued his client was served with an eviction notice in a clear case of retaliation for organizing a tenants union.

The new fee would raise an estimated $1 million for the Greater Bangor Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Memberships sold out March 21, a month before the Bangor Municipal Golf Course hoped to open for the 2022 season.

The state said the changes were needed to make the games more fair, but organizations who run the games say people will lose interest in them.

His moderate views on guns makes him one of the Democratic caucus members least likely to back Steve Dettelback

They may not be “real Mainers,” but their ubiquitous and consistent posts speak as one voice and can have a real impact.

It’s very rare to catch a golden eagle along the Maine stream, but it’s even more rare to get it all on camera. Check out the trail cam.

In other Maine news …

Man arrested after car is set on fire near downtown Bangor parking garage

Preble Street workers will get 19 percent pay increase under tentative union contract

Hepatitis A exposure suspected at Boothbay store

Maine cat wins national ‘wackiest pet name’ title

Bangor’s water is still discolored after equipment project hits new snag

Winterport teacher receives $25,000 national prize at surprise celebration

Maine’s 1st boating license law would go into effect in 2024

Famous rapper Jack Harlow to headline UMaine concert celebrating spring semester’s end

Portland councilors approve $20M to house asylum seekers and unhoused people

4 Aroostook towns creating trail system between them to improve economies

Presque Isle airport close to deal to remain in service

Houlton helping fire victims with new rentals using donations pouring in

Maine Senate confirms 1st Black justice to state’s high court

Piping plover nesting will start soon on Maine’s sand beaches