The Down East and southern Maine regions might be the first places that come to mind when you’re looking for a high concentration of coastal mansions. But there’s an equally lavish bunch currently on the market in the midcoast counties of Lincoln, Knox and Waldo, three of which are among the top 10 most expensive homes for sale in all of Maine, according to Realtor.com.

Three properties also have the added allure of being located on islands within Penobscot Bay.

The most expensive of the midcoast properties is located in Camden, where for $8.5 million, you can purchase a nearly 8,000 square foot arts and crafts style home situated on 18 acres near the Camden Hills State Park. Built in 2012, the home features three bedrooms, five and a half baths, and views of Camden Harbor along with a guest house.





Slightly north in Penobscot Bay is the summer home of John Travolta located on the Waldo County island of Islesboro, which is currently on the market for $5 million. The 1903 Tudor Revival was bought by Travolta and his late wife Kelly Preston 31 years ago. At 10,830 square feet, the mansion features 20 bedrooms and seven and a half baths, and is situated on 48 acres of oceanfront property.

Back in Knox County is the region’s fourth most expensive real estate listing: a 210-acre waterfront farm on Vinalhaven listed for $4.5 million. The three-bedroom home is a customized timber frame barn that features three and a half baths and a two-story fireplace. And the farm property also boasts several barns, for sheeps and hay, as well as three chicken coops.

And for $3.375 million, you could secure the region’s fifth most expensive offering, a 3,600 square foot home located on the mainland in South Bristol. The house was originally built in 1920 and features five bedrooms along with three and half bathrooms. A waterfront property, it offers views of the Damariscotta River, Inner Heron Island and the Ram Island Lighthouse, according to the listing.