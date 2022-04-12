A man was detained on suspicion of arson Tuesday morning after a car was set on fire behind the Pickering Square parking garage in downtown Bangor.
The Bangor Fire Department responded to reports of a car fire around 10:20 a.m., Assistant Chief Andrew Emery said.
Bangor police detained a man at the scene on suspicion of arson and possession of schedule W drugs, said detective Dustin Dow.
Bangor police will question him and release more information later today, Dow said.
The car, a late model white Toyota Camry, was declared a total loss after firefighters put out the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, firefighter Jared Bowden said.
Correction: An earlier version of this story had incorrect information about the status of the man detained.