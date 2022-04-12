Nationwide insurance company — which provides pet insurance, along with other coverage — has announced the winners of its national Wacky Pet Names contest.

With the results in, Pickles McButterpants the Muffin Slayer from Gardiner has officially been awarded the title of having the craziest cat name.

A French bulldog from Nashville, Tennessee, named Dr. Potato Head prevailed as the top dog in the contest.





Each year, Nationwide recognizes the most imaginative and unique names among its roster of insured four-legged members.

After a lengthy look at the company’s database of more than 1.1 million insured pets, Nationwide put the top 10 wackiest dog and cat names to a public vote that ran April 4 through April 9.

Here are the top 10 wackiest dog and cat names:

Dogs

Winner Dr. Potato Head; Bruno Mascarpone; Ghostopher P. Spookington; Holly Picklebone Bonk; Macho Dog Randy Savage; Motley Chew; Porkfrog; Princess Dumptruck; Redwood Stinging Tentacles of the Sea RuhRoh and Shoogieboogie.

Cats

Winner Pickles McButterpants the Muffin Slayer; Boba Pett; Crunchcat Supreme; Foo Foo Cuddly Poops; Lady Cleocatra Meowington; Linda from Human Resources; Mr. Murder Mittens; Ruth Bader Kitsburg; Salt ‘N’ Dr. Pepper and Tayroar Swift.

To commemorate their wins, the owners of Dr. Potato Head and Pickles McButterpants the Muffin Slayer will each receive a grand prize consisting of a custom canvas portrait of their pet, a one-year subscription for monthly delivery of pet toys and treats and a $100 reward card.