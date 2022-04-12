The lawyer for Portland’s former mayor argued his client was served with an eviction notice in a clear case of retaliation for organizing a tenants union in the opening arguments of an eviction trial in Maine District Court in Portland on Tuesday.

Ethan Strimling, who was mayor of Portland from 2015 to 2019, received an Aug. 30 eviction notice ordering him to vacate his apartment by Dec. 1. That notice didn’t give a reason why he needed to leave, according to court documents



Feeling the move was retaliation for his tenant union activities, Strimling refused to leave. On Dec. 15, his landlord Geoffrey Rice began the legal process to force him out.





“This case is a clear case of retaliation, an attempt to break the Trelawny tenants union,” Strimling’s attorney Scott Dolan said in an opening statement.

But Rice testified that Strimling was trying to “nickel and dime” him on his rent. Rice’s attorney David Chamberlain stated in his opening statement that the case was simply about economics.

Rice also reported that he had observed Strimling leaving his window open last April, violating a section of the lease agreement that attempted to prevent unnecessary costs for Rice, who paid for heat.

Asked by Chamberlain if there was anything else that caused him to evict Strimling, Rice said no.

“I just wanted him out of my hair,” Rice said. “And I didn’t want to be intimidated anymore.”

In Maine, landlords can evict tenants without providing a reason. But Strimling believes he was being targeted for organizing a tenants union and fighting illegal rent hikes. Evicting someone for doing that is illegal.

Last summer, Portland officials found Rice had illegally raised the rent in Strimling’s building, violating the city’s rent control ordinance.

A year and a half after Portland voters passed a rent control ordinance that encouraged residents to organize, Strimling’s case could be the first in which a tenants union tried to block an eviction.

The trial was delayed at times due to hearing issues from Rice. He asked Dolan several times to repeat himself, even after Dolan removed his facemask so Rice could better understand him.