Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s to mid-50s from north to south, with a chance for rain throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another Mainer has died and 206 more COVID-19 cases were reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,202. Check out our tracker for more information.
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data on Thursday showed that all 16 of Maine’s counties now have low community transmission rates, with Hancock County’s transmission rate falling significantly since last week.
Eliot Cutler unlikely to spend more than a few months in jail on child pornography charges
Whether he pleads guilty or goes to trial and is convicted, Eliot Cutler most likely would be sentenced to a few years in prison, but only serve a number of months followed by several years of probation.
‘Do not eat’ advisory could apply to more of Maine’s freshwater fish due to PFAS
Maine’s current safety threshold for PFAS in fish is 34 parts per billion. The state is preparing to lower that threshold to three or four parts per billion.
Bangor library overwhelmed by city’s struggle with growing homeless population
Dozens of homeless residents have sought shelter during the daytime at the Bangor Public Library, especially when shelters and warming centers are at capacity or closed.
Barn demolition on Bangor State Fair grounds raises questions about its future
When the Bangor State Fair returns this summer, the barns that normally house the livestock and 4H animal exhibits will be gone.
Even Maine’s progressive areas are fighting over green energy projects
“I didn’t want to see construction vehicles for months ripping up the road,” Melissa Layman said of a proposed solar project in Eliot.
Mental health discussions are coming into the spotlight for Maine’s craft breweries
“We can pretend we are OK, but almost nobody is OK,” said Meaghan Swan, a mental health worker and co-owner of Tumbledown Brewing.
This cancer patient is bringing much-needed levity to her chemo treatments in a unique way
Ashley Messner has worn Victorian dresses, inflatable dinosaur costumes and ugly sweaters to bring some joy to her chemo treatment appointments.
Whole Oceans to begin site work for Bucksport salmon farm this spring
Whole Oceans plans to build one of the largest land-based, recirculating aquaculture systems in the world along the Penobscot River.
Lawmakers unanimously approve bill to fund veteran homes slated for closure
The Legislature’s unanimous vote, along with Gov. Janet Mills’ promise to put the funding for the homes in her supplemental change package, all but assured the bill’s future.
These 5 elaborate Maine gravestones find art even in death
These unique memorials remind us of our fleeting time on earth and even qualify as public art.
Former Princeton softball coach takes 1st high school job at Bangor
After four Ivy League championships and NCAA Tournament berths, Maureen Barron is ready to try her hand as a high school softball coach.
The eastern bluebird is making a comeback in Maine
The world is divided into two groups of people: Those who have recently seen a bluebird, and those who will see one soon.
In other Maine news …
Trio arrested in Corinth allegedly hid 3 pounds of fentanyl in cans of beans
Skowhegan business sees surge in demand for Ukrainian flags
New museum building planned for historic Eastport mustard mill
2 people arrested after welfare check closes down Lincoln road
Maine Senate OKs bill to prioritize child homicide trials
Rhode Island’s Bryant University joining America East
Don’t let spring fool you. The Maine winter still has time to hit us with snow.
Maine man crashes truck into NH library
Man arrested after alleged break-in at Bangor home
Penquis hires new head coaches to lead the boys’ soccer and basketball teams
Potato plant in Washburn to increase production following Belfast fire