Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s to mid-50s from north to south, with a chance for rain throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another Mainer has died and 206 more COVID-19 cases were reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,202. Check out our tracker for more information.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data on Thursday showed that all 16 of Maine’s counties now have low community transmission rates, with Hancock County’s transmission rate falling significantly since last week.

Whether he pleads guilty or goes to trial and is convicted, Eliot Cutler most likely would be sentenced to a few years in prison, but only serve a number of months followed by several years of probation.

Maine’s current safety threshold for PFAS in fish is 34 parts per billion. The state is preparing to lower that threshold to three or four parts per billion.

Dozens of homeless residents have sought shelter during the daytime at the Bangor Public Library, especially when shelters and warming centers are at capacity or closed.

When the Bangor State Fair returns this summer, the barns that normally house the livestock and 4H animal exhibits will be gone.

“I didn’t want to see construction vehicles for months ripping up the road,” Melissa Layman said of a proposed solar project in Eliot.

“We can pretend we are OK, but almost nobody is OK,” said Meaghan Swan, a mental health worker and co-owner of Tumbledown Brewing.

Ashley Messner has worn Victorian dresses, inflatable dinosaur costumes and ugly sweaters to bring some joy to her chemo treatment appointments.

Whole Oceans plans to build one of the largest land-based, recirculating aquaculture systems in the world along the Penobscot River.

The Legislature’s unanimous vote, along with Gov. Janet Mills’ promise to put the funding for the homes in her supplemental change package, all but assured the bill’s future.

These unique memorials remind us of our fleeting time on earth and even qualify as public art.

After four Ivy League championships and NCAA Tournament berths, Maureen Barron is ready to try her hand as a high school softball coach.

The world is divided into two groups of people: Those who have recently seen a bluebird, and those who will see one soon.

In other Maine news …

Trio arrested in Corinth allegedly hid 3 pounds of fentanyl in cans of beans

Skowhegan business sees surge in demand for Ukrainian flags

New museum building planned for historic Eastport mustard mill

2 people arrested after welfare check closes down Lincoln road

Maine Senate OKs bill to prioritize child homicide trials

Rhode Island’s Bryant University joining America East

Don’t let spring fool you. The Maine winter still has time to hit us with snow.

Maine man crashes truck into NH library

Man arrested after alleged break-in at Bangor home

Penquis hires new head coaches to lead the boys’ soccer and basketball teams

Potato plant in Washburn to increase production following Belfast fire