Another Mainer has died and 206 more coronavirus cases reported across the state, health officials said Thursday.

Thursday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 235,790, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 235,584 on Wednesday.





Of those, 170,693 have been confirmed positive, while 65,097 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

A woman in her 60s from York County has succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 2,202.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 2,553. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 2,631 on Wednesday.

The new case rate statewide Thursday was 1.54 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 1,761.73.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old account for the largest portion of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 4,557 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Thursday was 34.05 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (22,386), Aroostook (12,659), Cumberland (48,109), Franklin (5,650), Hancock (7,349), Kennebec (22,808), Knox (5,907), Lincoln (5,158), Oxford (11,226), Penobscot (27,316), Piscataquis (2,965), Sagadahoc (5,040), Somerset (9,565), Waldo (6,003), Washington (4,309) and York (39,335) counties. Information about where an additional five cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 1,203 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Thursday, 995,873 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 77.7 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 80,057,322 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 979,872 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.